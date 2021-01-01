Lewandowski moves to second in all-time Bundesliga scoring charts with Werder Bremen strike

The Poland star now boasts 268 strikes in the German top flight, moving level with Klaus Fischer in the rankings

Robert Lewandowski is now the second-highest scorer in Bundesliga history after his latest strike helped Bayern Munich to victory over Werder Bremen on Saturday.

The Poland sharpshooter took his tally to 32 in 2020-21 with the third goal in Bayern's 3-1 triumph, which keeps them at the top of the pile in the German top flight.

Only Die Roten legend Gerd Muller has scored more than Lewa in the division, although he faces a stiff challenge to topple Der Bomber from the summit.

Second in the standings

Lewandowski went into Saturday's game with 267 Bundesliga goals to his name, just one behind Klaus Fischer as the third most prolific striker of all time in Germany.

He now sits alongside Fischer after finishing from close range to put Bayern 3-0 up after 67 minutes at the Wohninvest Weserstadion.

Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry had already hit for the reigning Bundesliga champions, while Niclas Fullkrug hit a late consolation for the hosts with five minutes remaining.

The Pole's 268 goals in the top flight have come in just 345 games, compared to the 535 matches it had taken Fischer to reach his final tally.

That computed to a strike-rate of a goal roughly every 1.25 outings, a stunning ratio that puts him among the world's deadliest finishers.

Seventy-four of his strikes came while representing Borussia Dortmund, while at Bayern he has hit 195 in 215 games.

If anything, Lewandowski is only getting better with age, scoring a personal-best 34 in 31 last season - a figure he is poised to smash now, with 32 in just 24 matches to date.

Whether that will be enough to overtake Muller, though, is still open to debate.

The man to beat

Muller, nicknamed Der Bomber due to his explosive ability in front of goal, smashed 365 goals in 427 games to average one every 105 minutes during his brilliant spell at Bayern during the 1960s and 70s.

Lewandowski's strike-rate is in fact slightly superior to the great's, but time is against him as he still trails by 97 goals.

Article continues below

At his current rhythm he would need three more seasons to take the record in his own right, a tight schedule considering that he turns 33 in August.

But the forward shows no sign of slowing down, and while he is unlikely to take the milestone Lewandowski has the ability and longevity to run Muller very close indeed in his remaining years at the top.

What did Lewandowski have to say?

"I am proud to reach a number of #268 goals in the #Bundesliga like legendary Klaus Fischer," Lewandowski said on Twitter. "I always want my goals to help us win new titles with @FCBayern."

