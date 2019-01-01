Lewandowski makes Bundesliga history with nine-game scoring streak for Bayern Munich

The prolific Polish striker has edged ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when it comes scoring in successive games at the start of a season

striker Robert Lewandowski has made history by becoming the first player to score in nine successive games at the start of a season.

The international has been a prolific presence throughout his time in German football.

A stunning spell at saw his stock rise, earning him a switch to the Allianz Arena in 2014.

Lewandowski’s game has been taken to even greater heights with Bayern and he now has another record to his name.

That is because he was back on the scoresheet in a meeting with Union Berlin on Saturday.

Benjamin Pavard had broken the deadlock in the first half, before Lewandowski’s big moment arrived in the 53rd minute.

A typically composed finish saw him double Bayern’s lead and re-write the history books.

No player in the history of the German top-flight has ever found the target so frequently out of the blocks in any given campaign.

9 - Robert #Lewandowski is the first player in #Bundesliga histopry to score in each of the first 9 matches. Unstoppable. #FCBFCU — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 26, 2019

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is now on the books at , netted in eight straight games for Dortmund in 2015-16.

Lewandowski has now bettered that mark after moving clear at the top of another goal chart outright.

He opened the season with a brace in a 2-2 draw with .

A hat-trick followed in a 3-0 win over , before netting just once in a 6-1 mauling of .

One effort was recorded against after the first international break of the campaign, and then another double versus Cologne.

Lewandowski then helped to edge out Paderborn 3-2 and got a consolation effort in a 2-1 defeat to .

He matched Aubameyang in a meeting with , which finished 2-2, before stretching his scoring streak at home to Union Berlin.

At 31 years of age, the Pole looks like being as important for Bayern in 2019-20 as he has been across the last five years.

They will be hoping that remains the case as Niko Kovac’s side have endured the odd wobble this season.

That has seen more questions asked of the man in the dugout, but none of a star striker.

Lewandowski will get the chance to hit double figures in terms of scoring games out of the gate when Bayern travel to next weekend.