Failed spy attempt on Van Gaal was 'dangerous' - Bosz

The Dutch tactician told of a risky mission against his compatriot while they were both based in the Netherlands

coach Peter Bosz has revealed he went on a 'dangerous' spying mission against Louis van Gaal that ultimately failed because of his hiding spot.

While playing at in the early 90's, Bosz said he was asked by his club to go undercover at an training session while they were coached by Van Gaal.

The Dutch midfielder viewed the session secretly from his car in the parking lot, however he didn't recover any useful information because of his inability to hear his countryman speak.

"It was dangerous because Ajax and Feyenoord are like cats and dogs," Bosz told Goal and DAZN.

"Unfortunately, I couldn't hear from inside the car what Van Gaal said to his players.

"That was a pity because communication is a key for van Gaal. I did not find out that much."

Bosz followed Van Gaal into management once his playing career ended, starting with AGOVV Apeldoorn before eventually landing at via a stint at Ajax.

Things didn't work out at Signal Iduna Park, but now as the boss of Leverkusen, the 55-year-old is currently preparing his side to take on at the Wanda Metropolitano in the on Tuesday.

Sitting bottom of their group having lost their two opening matches, the Germans desperately need a win to keep pace with top two and Atletico.

Bosz admits he admires the mental strength of Atletico under Diego Simeone and is wary of the team's ability for rapid transition.

"I like [Atletico's] winning mentality," he said. "They really want to win.

"Since Simeone has arrived, the development is unbelievable.

"It's not only a team that switches from defence to offense and that defends well. It's a team that plays good offensive football too and has great attackers."

Leverkusen are currently in ninth position on the table, having won four of their first eight games of the season.

However, they are only two points behind leaders as they host in the league on Saturday.

It's the start of a tough run of fixtures for Leverkusen, who face Monchenglacbach in the league the following weekend, before the Atletico home leg and a trip to .