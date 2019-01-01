Lesson learned? USMNT ease past overmatched Cuba with one eye on bigger challenges

Tuesday night's lopsided win did not give the U.S. much to take away as more challenging games await

The U.S men's national team has learned plenty of lessons over the last year or so, and not all of them have been pleasant. To call this year, the first under Gregg Berhalter, a growing year would be all too fair. There have been ups and there have been some very notable downs.

But that's to be expected. This wasn't a one-year plan, but rather a multi-year push to return to the World Cup. Along the way, lessons will be learned on some nights, for better or worse.

Tuesday night was not one of those nights. It was not a night that will define the or a night that these players will look back on as a turning point. During a moment of adversity, the USMNT will not be able to recall this game as any sort of benefit. Anyone looking to learn something new from Tuesday's match against Cuba will leave disappointed but, in some ways, that's all according to plan.

The U.S. made short work of Cuba on Tuesday, crushing the overmatched opponents 4-0 in the Cayman Islands. The win seals the USMNT's spot in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals so, in that aspect, it's job done.

If you're reading this, though, you're not here to read about what happened against Cuba because, by and large, it doesn't matter. Sure, it was nice to see Jordan Morris' hot streak continue with two more goals to end what could be a career-defining year. Of course, it was fantastic to see Josh Sargent credited with two goals, even if he didn't know too much about the first one. Seeing Jackson Yueill grow more confident is great and the backline keeping things tight defensively is always nice, no matter the opponent. It was exactly the type of performance you could expect from this team in this game.

But those are all things we knew. We knew Morris was in form and we know Sargent can get goals. We know that the U.S. defense can keep a clean sheet against Cuba, considering they did so just a month ago. We know that, in each and every way, the USMNT is better than Cuba and will be unless some game-breaking change is made in this sport at some point in the future.

That hasn't stopped the U.S. from squandering these sorts of games before, though. Everyone knows about Trinidad & Tobago, and this game had little in common with that. Still, it's fair to say that the U.S. has struggled on the road in Concacaf for quite some time. Even prior to that night in Couva, the U.S. had previously been held to a scoreless draw in T&T and a 2-0 loss to a massively overmatched Guatemala during the opening round of World Cup qualifying. In the Hexagonal, the U.S. got just three points from five away games, drawing the likes of and Honduras away from home to effectively seal their fate. For years, the thought process was to win at home and draw on the road in Concacaf and, for years, the U.S. has struggled to compete with even the federation's minnows away from home.

So, on this day, for this coach and this USMNT, it's nice to just not have to worry about learning anything. We know that these games are tough, but it's nice when they don't have to be. We know that travelling in Concacaf can produce some messy results, but isn't it a bit more relaxing to not have to sweat one out? We know that this USMNT is still very much a work in progress, but Berhalter will certainly appreciate ending the year on a high and discussing this team's deficiencies another day.

Those deficiencies could very well come to light on some other day. The U.S. will likely convene for January camp before playing a pair of friendlies in March. After that comes a semifinal match against Honduras before a clash with either or . It's a great warm-up for the Hexagonal, when the progress, or lack thereof, of this USMNT will really be put to the test.

That's for another day, though. There were no painful lessons learned on Tuesday. There were no reminders of how cruel this sport could be. There were no weird bounces, dubious calls, nervy moments or freak goals. It was straightforward as can be, but the U.S. better not get used to that because the next year or two won't be.