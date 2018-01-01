Leon Balogun relishing spell in Brighton & Hove Albion’s defence

The Nigeria international made his second consecutive start for the Seagulls in their loss to Maurizio Sarri’s men

Leon Balogun says he is relishing his spell at the heart of Brighton and Hove Albion defence.

The 30-year-old made his second consecutive Premier League start in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

And the Nigeria international has expressed his delight for the game time afforded him by Chris Hughton.

“I’m really enjoying my spell in the side, I had two games with Shane [Duffy] before when Lewis [Dunk] was injured, and it’s always great fun,” Balogun told club website.

“That goes for being part of this group as a whole, it’s a fantastic squad and dressing room that plays very passionately for one another.

“We pushed a big side all the way on Sunday, and that’s something you have to enjoy - we’ve beaten Manchester United here already this campaign and ran Liverpool close, and those are the challenges you have to relish as a footballer, especially in front of your own fans.”

Balogun who has played for 411 minutes in six games this season will be hoping to continue his starting role when Brighton travel to the Vitality Stadium to take on Bournemouth on December 22.