'Leipzig will not be the last step for Nagelsmann' - Kampl backs boss for 'great career'

The former Hoffenheim man, who took the reins at Red Bull Arena in 2019, has been linked with a number of high-profile jobs

Kevin Kampl has backed his RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann to go on to greater things across his coaching career, stating that the Bundesliga outfit will not be the final destination on his managerial journey.

The former Hoffenheim man, who took the reins at Red Bull Arena in 2019, is widely regarded as one of the game's best young managers, and finished third in last season's UEFA Men's Coach of the Year Award vote.

Though Leipzig's midweek exit to Liverpool has scuppered their chances of a second straight Champions League semi-final appearance, Kampl - who at 30 is only three years younger than his coach - believes that Nagelsmann still has a bright future ahead of him.

What has Kampl said?

"I've never seen a coach who deals so much with football and, at his age, already have so much specialist knowledge," the former Slovenia international told Goal and DAZN. "That's unbelievable.

"You always think he's been around for 20 years. He knows how to prepare the team perfectly for the games and always has good match plans. Leipzig won't be the last step, he has a very big coaching career ahead of him."

Further pressed on whether Nagelsmann could become a coaching master, Kampl responded: "Why not - when you are doing so well with your team and earning so many points.

"In the end, of course, it's up to us players to do well the things that he demands."

The bigger picture

Kampl speaks as Leipzig find themselves locked in a tussle for the Bundesliga crown with Bayern Munich, trailing the Bavarian giants by just four points.

Their exit from Europe, where their rivals remain firmly in competition, could prove to be a blessing in disguise as Hansi Flick's side look to juggle multiple challenges at once.

Leipzig themselves remain in DFB-Pokal though too, with either Jahn Regensburg or Werder Bremen set to be their semi-final opponent, while Borussia Dortmund face Holstein Kiel - who shocked Bayern in the second round - in the other last-four encounter.

