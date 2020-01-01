Leicester City's Iheanacho not giving up on top four race with Manchester United

Though the Foxes are just a point ahead of the Red Devils, the Nigerian believes Brendan Rodgers’ men can still make the top four

Kelechi Iheanacho has stressed that are still on course for a top-four finish in the Premier League, throwing down the gauntlet to .

The Foxes have won just one of their last five games in the English top-flight since football returned in owing to a hiatus caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

A consequence that has seen them drop to fourth behind and Frank Lampard’s .

More teams

In sharp contrast, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have impressed, winning four of their last five Premier League games as they continue their bid for a ticket to next season’s .

Nevertheless, the international stated that his King Power Stadium outfit can still finish above the Red Devils who have slashed their eight-point lead to one, claiming his side is unfazed by their red-hot form.

"The race is on. Anyone can get into the top four, anyone can get into the top six,” Iheanacho told Sky Sports.

"Bruno [Fernandes] is a top player. They've got Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba back in the team now.

“They're flying. But that's not what we need to worry about. We just need to focus on our games."

Iheanacho also reflected on his time at Manchester City, where he had the best goals-to-minutes ratio of any player in the English elite division, disclosing the lure of regular starts led to his £25m move to Leicester in 2017.

"My Premier League debut was against in 2015. I got a few minutes or so. It was truly heart-warming. So nice, being young and then scoring goals,” he continued.

"There are young players doing well now and I'm happy for them, like Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood. You never know how it really feels until you start getting older and understand more.

Article continues below

"Everybody wants to play. No one wants to sit on the bench."

With five goals from 17 games so far this term, the 23-year-old is expected to be on parade when Rodgers’ men take on relegation-threatened Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday evening, with the Cherries in dire need of a win to keep their battle against the drop alive.