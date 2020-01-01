Leicester City boss Rodgers casts doubt over Ndidi return against Wolverhampton Wanderers

The Nigeria international is yet to fully recover from the surgery he had on his knee and might miss Friday's trip to Molineux Stadium

manager Brendan Rodgers is uncertain if Wilfred Ndidi will be available for their Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday.

Following the end of his side's winter break, the Foxes will be aiming to boost their chances of playing football next season when they visit Molineux.

Prior to the break, Ndidi suffered a relapse of a knee injury after undergoing surgery and was dropped just before kick-off in Leicester City’s 2-2 draw against at the King Power Stadium.

On Wednesday, Rodgers -while giving his team update - said the Nigerian midfielder is a doubt for the game against ninth-placed .

“Wes [Morgan] is back in the squad. He’s come through that, Rodgers said, per Leicester Mercury.

“Ndidi is going to be doubtful for this game. He came back very quickly. He had a little reaction to his operation. We’ll see how he is.”

Ndidi is a key figure in Leicester City’s midfield and has played 21 Premier League games so far this season, with two goals to his credit.

Leicester City are third in the league table with 49 points after 25 games, 24 points behind runaway leaders and two points adrift of second-placed .