'PSG owners can help Leeds compete with Man City' - Radrizzani reveals interest from Qatari investors

The Italian is weighing up three offers which will see a cash injection at the Championship club, allowing them to challenge the champions

are considering an investment from the owners of that could help the club "compete with ,” according to owner Andrea Radrizzani.

The Italian, who took charge of the club from Massimo Cellino in May 2017, says he is considering three investment proposals for the Championship outfit.

He has confirmed one is from the owners of champions PSG, Qatari Sports Investment (QSI), who were linked with a potential takeover at Elland Road earlier in the year.

The others are from a Leeds fan based in the United States, and the owner of an unidentified Italian club.

"I have been approached by more than 20 parties and I have selected these three," Radrizzani told the Times .

"The option of Sports Investment – first of all they are friends; we have had a good relationship for a long time.

"Secondly, they have the possibility to allow this club to compete with Manchester City, so for the fans that could be a fantastic opportunity.

"The second is based in America, he's a big fan of Leeds United since he was a child, and I like that.

"Another one is the owner of an Italian club. With another club you can create synergy to be more competitive and to target the Premier League. We could maybe get a loan to increase the quality of the team."

Leeds – who were relegated from the Premier League in 2004 – are fifth in the Championship, having picked up 20 points from their opening 11 games.

They last won the league title in 1992, which was the final season of the Football League First Division prior to the creation of the Premier League.

Manchester City rose through the divisions having fallen as low as the third tier in 1998. Leeds will hope that a new injection of funds will have a similar effect, and see them return to the Premier League in the near future.

Further investment would be needed if they are to challenge the current Premier League champions, and the likes of and Spurs at the top of English football. City have spent over a billion euros assembling their current team and won all three domestic trophies last season.