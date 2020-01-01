Leeds looking to sign €25m Sociedad star Llorente as transfer talks are opened

The Whites are eager to add another defensive option to their ranks at Elland Road, with Marcelo Bielsa turning his attention towards La Liga

Leeds are closing in on a deal for defender Diego Llorente, Goal can confirm, with the Premier League new boys set to part with around €25 million (£23m/$29m) in a big-money transfer.

Marcelo Bielsa is eager to bolster his Whites side at the back, with the goals flowing at both ends of the field through the early weeks of 2020-21.

Leeds have been involved in back-to-back 4-3 thrillers after returning to the English top flight, with a narrow defeat suffered at defending champions before then edging out at Elland Road.

Bielsa’s side were famed for their defensive resilience when securing promotion out of the Championship, but those qualities have briefly deserted them.

The plan is, after missing out on the likes of Ben White, to bring in Llorente and start plugging those leaks.

Discussions regarding a move to for the 27-year-old centre-half are at an advanced stage and a switch should be formalised pretty quickly.

Llorente does have a €50m (£46m/$59m) release clause in his contract and is tied to Sociedad through to 2022, but Leeds have agreed terms below that mark.

They will now be offering a Premier League stage to a man who has seen a move to England mooted for some time.

The international previously failed to make his mark at giants , but has thrived since linking up with Sociedad in 2017.

A model of consistency for the Basque club has taken in 88 appearances to date, scoring eight goals.

His efforts have sparked talk of interest from the likes of Liverpool and in the past, while are understood to have seen a bid rejected this summer.

The outfit are said to have put €15m (£14m/$18m) on the table, with Sociedad quickly making it clear that no agreement would be reached at that figure.

Leeds have had more luck when it comes to negotiating a fee and are now in a position to welcome another fresh face into their squad.

Madrid will be due part of any transfer package, having included a sell-on clause in their discussions with Sociedad, while La Real could turn their attention to star Mario Hermoso or ’s Leandro Cabrera as possible replacements.