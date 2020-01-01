LASK vs Manchester United: How to watch in Malaysia, Singapore & Philippines, TV channel, free live stream, kickoff time and squad news
Manchester United will be looking to maintain the feelgood factor when they travel to the Linzer Stadion to take on LASK in Thursday's Europa League clash.
The Red Devils are on a high after last weekend's 2-0 victory in the Manchester derby, a result that extended their unbeaten run to 10 fixtures.
Having lost just once in 19 matches in this competition, they are favourites to put one foot in the quarter-finals by coming out on top in Austria.
However, Valerien Ismael's men have won all six of their previous home matches in the Europa League, and will look to maintain that record with a shock victory here.
LASK vs Manchester United on TV in Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines
|Game
|LASK vs Manchester United
|Date
|Friday, March 13
|Time
|12:55 am ICT / 01:55 am SGT
|Venue
|Linzer Stadion, Linz
|Malaysia TV Channel
|beIN Sports
|Singapore TV Channel
|beIN Sports
|Philippines TV Channel
|N/A
|Thailand Channel
|N/A
|Cambodia Channel
|N/A
|Laos TV Channel
|N/A
|Taiwan TV Channel
|Elta
|Brunei TV Channel
|beIN Sports
LASK vs Manchester United live streaming in Malaysia, Singapore and Philippines
Malaysia readers can find out what football is showing on TV here.
In Malaysia, Singapore Taiwan and Brunei, the game will not be available for free online.
In Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos, the game can be watched live and on-demand on the Goal homepage and on DAZN 's social media channels.
|Malaysia live stream
|N/A
|Singapore live stream
|N/A
|Philippines live stream
|Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages
|Thailand live stream
|Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages
|Cambodia live stream
|Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages
|Laos live stream
|Goal homepage and DAZN Facebook & Youtube pages
|Taiwan live stream
|N/A
|Brunei live stream
|N/A
LASK team news and injuries
|Position
|LASK squad
|Goalkeepers
|Schlager, Lawal, Gebauer
|Defenders
|Trauner, Ramsebner, Wostry, Filipovic, Weisinger, Potzmann,Ranftl, Celic, Bumberger
|Midfielders
|Ranflt, Holland, Michorl, Renner, Frieser, Goiginger, Reitr, Balic,Muller, Haudum
|Forwards
|Raguz, Klauss, Tetteh, Sabitzer
Marvin Potzmann and Husein Balic are unavailable due to injury, while Petar Filipovic and Philipp Wiesinger are both suspended.
Predicted LASK starting XI: Schlager; Trauner, Ramsebner, Wostry; Ranflt, Holland, Michorl, Renner; Frieser, Goiginger; Raguz
Manchester United team news and injuries
|Position
|Manchester United squad
|Goalkeepers
|De Gea, Romero, O'Hara
|Defenders
|Dalot, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw, Williams
|Midfielders
|McTominay, Fred, Matic, Fernandes, Mata, Andreas Pereira, Jesse Lingard
|Forwards
|Anthony Martial, Daniel James, Odion Ighalo, Mason Greenwood
Long-term absentees Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Lee Grant are the only for players missing for the guests.
Predicted Man Utd starting XI: Romero; Dalot, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Fred, McTominay; Bruno, Mata, Ighalo
Match Preview
While Bruno Fernandes has certainly added some attacking sparkle since arriving in January, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team has also tightened up considerably at the back recently - conceding just twice over the course of their 10-match unbeaten run.
However, having scored just three times in their four Europa League away games this season, they may struggle to break down a Schwarz-Weissen team that has only let in five goals in eight matches in this competition.