Should Van Dijk have seen red? Lampard insists VAR made wrong call on Liverpool defender's studs-up challenge in derby draw

Everton boss Frank Lampard felt Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk should have been sent off in the Merseyside derby for a challenge on Amadou Onana.

WHAT HAPPENED? Referee Anthony Taylor chose to only show Van Dijk a yellow card for a studs-up challenge on Onana in the 76th minute of the derby clash at Goodison Park. The decision angered the Everton boss, who felt the match officials should have been told to look again at the incident by Video Assistant Referee Darren England.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'm surprised it hasn't gone to VAR and the ref [hasn't] gone to look at it and made the correct decision. It doesn't matter now, but for me it was a red and that changes the face of the last 20 minutes," Lampard said after the 0-0 draw.

"There was some talk before this about bad tackles and the referee just has a job to do, and so does VAR, I just think they got that one wrong in my opinion."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: VAR has been in the spotlight all weekend with West Ham having had a late equalizer ruled out against Chelsea, while Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was sent off after seeing his side denied a penalty and then left enraged as VAR did not review the incident.

DID YOU KNOW? The Merseyside derby has seen more goalless draws than any fixture in both Premier League (12) and English top-flight history (36).

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday against Napoli in the Champions League.