Lampard says Chelsea 'need to make goals and score goals' after Southampton loss

The Blues have been struggling to convert their chances this season but their manager has backed them to ride out any challenges

Frank Lampard has admitted that "need to make goals" happen following a blank haul in their third Premier League loss in five against on Boxing Day.

The Blues lie only six points behind third-place in the Premier League, but trail their goal difference by a total of 24, with 33 scores this term in the top-flight.

Though this figure leaves them in fifth for most efforts netted this season, their leaky defence at the back has seen them slip off the pace in recent weeks, among teams in the top half of the table only Newcastle, with 28, have conceded more than the Blues' 27.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after the match at Stamford Bridge, Lampard admitted that his side have struggled, but that he believes his team can ride out any challenge they face.

"We beat Villa here but that was wedged between West Ham and Bournemouth," he stated. "It’s been difficult for us.

"Teams have obviously been organised, we wouldn't expect any different. We control a lot of the ball, but we do not do enough with the ball around the box.

"I think it’s been the story for us for a while, not just in recent times. We need to get better because we need a better home record.

"What we need to do, the players on the pitch, whoever they are need to make goals and score goals.

"It’s the hardest thing to do in football. It’s a challenge for all of us. We knew this was not going to be easy road.

"We have found now that when teams make it difficult for us and do not give us space, we are finding it tough and so it clearly needs to improve.

"We need to tough it out and get over it quickly. Personality is a huge thing in football - you cannot let that beat you."

Lampard has still delivered promising results since he replaced Maurizio Sarri at the helm ahead of the current campaign, including guiding Chelsea to the knockout stages of the .

They next face in a London derby on Sunday, before they then make a trip to & Hove Albion on New Year's Day to round out the festive schedule.