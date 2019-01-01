Lampard plans to take six to eight Derby backroom staff with him to Chelsea

With talks underway between both parties, the former Blues midfielder is expected to request a number of his staff follow him to Stamford Bridge

have allowed permission to speak to Frank Lampard and he will request that between six to eight of his backroom staff are brought with him to Stamford Bridge.

According to several sources, his assistant Jody Morris is being considered for a reunion with his former club, while Chris Jones is also set to return, having been with the Blues during the Antonio Conte regime.

Derby's Head of Performance Analysis Steve Rands has also been mentioned as someone who Lampard would like to join him at Chelsea after he originally left to move to the Rams with the former midfielder.

Chelsea's Development Squad manager Joe Edwards is set to be promoted in line with Lampard's arrival, with the highly-rated young coach boasting a close relationship with Morris from his time in the academy.

The cost to release Lampard from his two-year contract with the Championship side is thought to be £4 million and further fees are likely to follow to secure the rest of the coaching staff.

Derby have already signalled their intent to give Lampard a pay rise if he chooses to stay and renew his deal at Pride Park, despite their manager being in discussions with the west Londoners over replacing Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri left Chelsea to join in a deal worth upwards of £5m after winning the final, with a host of his own Italian backroom staff, who had one-year rolling contracts, also departing and now needing to be replaced.

Claude Makelele is still in talks to return to a prominent role in the loan set-up at the club after leaving his managerial position at KAS Eupen, despite having been considered a success by the Belgian club.

Chelsea have already announced Petr Cech's return in a technical and performance advisor role where he will link up with both the academy and first team.

Further changes could be made behind the scenes, with further internal promotions expected. Michael Ballack is another former Blues player who has been linked with a return by the media in as he is currently studying for his UEFA B Licence with the Football Association of (FAW).

The former Germany international still enjoys a positive relationship with everyone at Chelsea and is regarded as a club legend.

The Premier League club would, therefore, consider offering him a role as they have with other players of that status, with Ballack, who shared a strong relationship with Lampard, having enjoyed living in London.

Discussions continue over Gianfranco Zola's future at the club, meanwhile, with the Italian having worked as Sarri's assistant last season.

Additional reporting from Kerry Hau