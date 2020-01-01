La Liga Matchday 22: Madrid city derby the highlight of this weekend

Saturday afternoon’s Madrid derby at the Santiago Bernabeu is the highlight of a Santander weekend which also features new coach Quique Setien looking to put things right at and plenty of fascinating clashes up and down the table.

took a three-point advantage in the title race last weekend with a hard fought 1-0 victory at , meaning Zinedine Zidane’s side now having won eight and drawn four of their last 12 La Liga games.

Meanwhile, drew 0-0 against suburban neighbours , meaning one point and zero goals from their last two La Liga outings. However, Diego Simeone’s side have an excellent record at the Bernabeu recently - winning two and drawing three of their last five La Liga visits.

The size of the challenge facing Quique Setien at the Camp Nou was clear from last weekend’s 2-0 defeat at . Sunday evening sees Barca looking to quickly integrate the new coach’s ideas when they welcome a side who sensationally won 3-1 in October’s reverse fixture.

The weekend action starts Saturday lunchtime with a potentially tight clash between Granada against . The Andalusians have conceded just six goals in 10 games at the Estadio NuevoLos Carmenes so far, while Espanyol remains bottom of the La Liga table but are unbeaten with five points from three games under new coach Abelardo Fernandez.

Real Mallorca against Real Valladolid brings together two teams eager to stay above the bottom three. The Balearic Islanders won 4-1 against Valencia in their last home game, while the side from ’s central Castilla y Leon region were unlucky to be edged out by Real Madrid last time out.

Valencia striker Maxi Gomez was a goalscoring hero in Los Che’s victory over Barcelona, and this Saturday evening brings another challenge for the Uruguayan as his former club come to Mestalla having drawn each of their last three games.

19th placed Leganes belief that they can avoid relegation will have been strengthened by the draw at Atletico, but Los Pepineros could still really do with the three points on Sunday lunchtime against , who have the third best record away from home in La Liga so far.

Recent home wins over Granada and Atletico mean will be confident at Ipurua on Sunday afternoon, while visitors have just one away win in the league all season and were again disappointed at last weekend.

On Sunday, Getafe head for ’s San Mames stadium, a ground where they have drawn on their last two visits. The Basques aren’t in the best run of form, however, have taken one point from each of their most recent five La Liga games.

have hit serious form with four wins in their last five La Liga outings ahead of Sunday afternoon’s hosting of Osasuna, who are still coming to terms with losing their top scorer Chimy Avila to a serious knee injury last week.

are also flying high in third spot, and on Sunday evening Julen Lopetegui’s side will look for a seventh straight home La Liga victory against Deportivo , who have picked up impressive recent victories on the road at Eibar and Levante.

