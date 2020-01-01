Kyriakopoulos impressed by Sassuolo teammate Boga

The Greek left-back admires the efforts of the Ivorian forward in the Neroverdi squad

Giorgos Kyriakopoulos has named Jeremie Boga as one of the players he is most impressed with.

The forward has been one of the standout players for the Neroverdi this season, scoring seven goals and further providing four assists in 23 appearances.

The 23-year old remains the player with the highest average for successful dribbles in the Italian top-flight this season (4.4 dribbles per game).

More teams

"Among my companions, Boga and Locatelli," Kyriakopoulos told TuttoMercato.

Article continues below

"Among the opponents, of course Cristiano Ronaldo, then Dybala and Lukaku".

Sassuolo are 12th on the Serie A log with 29 points, seven clear of the relegation zone.

They host Brescia at the Mapei Stadium on Sunday afternoon.