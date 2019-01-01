Kwadwo Asamoah returns as Inter Milan edge past Brescia

The 30-year-old Ghanaian was reinstated in the Nerazzurri starting line-up and they claimed all three points in Lombardy

Milan bounced back to winning ways with a 2-1 triumph at Brescia on Tuesday in , with Kwadwo Asamoah returning to the fold.

Antonio Conte’s charges had to settle for a share of the spoils at home to over the weekend, the second time they dropped points this season.

Asamoah was rested on that occasion but was back in place of Cristian Biraghi, and it was the strong strike partnership of Lautaro Martinez and Romelu Lukaku which scored in either half before the visitors clawed one back via a Milan Skriniar own goal.

It proved to be only a consolation with Inter taking home all the points.

Asamoah was substituted in the 81st minute for Biraghi, making 19 key passes (70.4% accuracy) with 47 touches.

The former wing-back was also successful in his three dribbles as well as his sole aerial duel, while winning four of eight ground duels. He made three clearances.

Inter are now back to the summit of the log, but will be hoping Juventus drop points when they host on Wednesday night.