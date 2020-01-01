Kwadwo Asamoah: Former Juventus and Inter Milan ace responds to Ghana Premier League return calls

The 32-year-old speaks about his future in his search for a new club

international Kwadwo Asamoah reveals he is not ready to make a return to the domestic league just yet.

The former midfielder ended a two-year stay with Milan in October, having been sidelined by manager Antonio Conte in the months leading up to his departure.

Currently unattached, he has been linked to and Turkish sides and , but former international teammate Laryea Kingston has urged the ex-Udinese man to consider a return to the Ghana Premier League (GPL).



Former Sunderland and Rennes striker Asamoah Gyan is the latest high-profile player to make a return home after years in Europe, joining Legon Cities in October.

More teams

"In the future, I won't mind going there [to Ghana] and play football, but this is not the right time for me to do so," Asamoah told BBC Sport Africa.

"I have quite a few years ahead of me to play in Europe before considering such a move.

"For me it would mean to go back and support Ghana's football, to encourage the young ones, share my experiences in Europe with them and give something back.

"I know they would look at a player like me and be eager to learn; I could help them with my experience, show them what is necessary and encourage them.

"This might also inspire other players who are in Europe now to go back and help. We could be role models for them."

Asamoah last played for Ghana at the 2019 in where the team exited the competition at the Round of 16 stage.

It was his fourth unsuccessful attempt at helping the Black Stars end their search for a first continental title since 1982.

"We were so close to winning the Africa Cup of Nations many times, and we never did it," said, Asamoah.

"We've been chasing this for some 30 years now; we got to the final three times, but never managed to win it.

Article continues below

"I know you need to accept these things, you can't win everything, but this is something I would have really loved to bring home for my country."

Asamoah played for Liberty Professionals during his time in the Ghana Premier League.

At international level, he also represented Ghana at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.