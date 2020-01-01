Kwadwo Asamoah dropped as Moses makes Inter Milan’s Europa League squad

After playing in the Champions League earlier, the Ghana international is missing from Antonio Conte’s squad for the secondary European competition

Kwadwo Asamoah will not be playing for Milan in the knockout stage of the Uefa this season.

The 31-year-old was excluded from the selection on Monday while ’s Victor Moses made the 22-man team for the competition.

Asamoah’s last outing for the Nerazzurri was against on December 6 when he came on as a 72nd-minute substitute, and since then, he has been battling to regain match fitness after recovering from a knee injury.

He was an unused substituted in Inter Milan’s 2-0 win over on Sunday and featured in three games before their eventual demotion to the Europa League.

Meanwhile, Moses who reunited with Antonio Conte after completing a six-month loan from in January, joins other new signings like Christian Eriksen and Ashley Young in the selection.

The Nigerian midfielder has played two games for the San Siro outfit since his arrival, and he made his bow on Sunday.

Another big win yesterday 💪🏿 🙌🏿 pic.twitter.com/GDWK1AbDGO — Victor Moses (@VictorMoses) February 3, 2020

Inter Milan have been paired against Bulgarian club in the Europa League Round of 32 with the first-leg scheduled for February 20.