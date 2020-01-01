Kushal Das - AIFF in talks with Jharkhand Govt and Odisha Govt over national team camps

The AIFF General Secretary is hopeful of starting the senior men's national team camp by third week of August in Bhubaneswar...

The All Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das revealed that the Indian men's national team camp ahead of the World Cup 2022 qualifier match against will be held in Bhubaneswar.

He also revealed that the Indian FA is in talks with Jharkhand Government over holding the U17 women's national team camp in the state.

During a webinar organised by the West Bengal Chamber of Commerce on the topic 'Future of Indian football post-COVID-19 scenario', Das revealed that the Indian FA has already written to the Odisha government and enquired about the standard operating protocols which are to be followed to arrange the national camp.

"If there is a camp it has to be in Bhubaneswar. We have written to the Odisha government for their suggestions. We are looking to start the camp by the third week of August. Don't know whether a six-week camp is possible. We are still waiting for a response from the Odisha Govt."

The Indian FA are also concerned about the travelling arrangement for the national team and when the government's regulations regarding international travel will be clear.

"The travel of the Qatar team is another huge issue. From July 15 international flights are supposed to start. Vande Bharat flights have a 14-day quarantine mandatory. I am not sure about the protocols that the Central government will give us. Right now it is a wait and watch approach.

"We have written to MYAS. They also do not have the answers. Once international flights start, we will get the protocols. We will then inform Asian Football Confederation, FIFA, and Qatar."

The AIFF have been on the lookout for venues for the Indian U17 women's team who are set to play in the U17 World Cup which will be held in next year. The Federation has shortlisted Goa and Jharkhand as destinations to hold the India U-17 women's team's national camp.

"We have discussed it with the Goa government about the camp. Then Jharkhand is also a possibility. Their Chief Minister is very interested. We would like to start by August first week or latest by August 15. Precious Dede (goalkeeping coach) is still in Goa. Alex Ambrose will take charge in the absence of Dennerby. But I hope by August 15 he can travel back to India," said the AIFF General Secretary.

"Jharkhand's project is being led by the Chief Minister himself. We are waiting for their response. They have excellent facilities in the state and 8-10 girls are there in the state. And since it is led by Chief Minister, we are hopeful that the protocols that they will lay down will be manageable."