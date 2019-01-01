Kovac's Bayern future not in question - Rummenigge

The club's hierarchy are keen to play down speculation that their head coach could depart before next season

Niko Kovac's role at is not in doubt as he has been a success this season, says executive board chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Former coach Kovac took over at Bayern at the start of the campaign and, after a slow start, held off to clinch the title on the final day.

There was disappointment in a last-16 defeat to , but Bayern are also in the DFB-Pokal final against on Saturday.

And despite speculation that Kovac is under pressure at the Allianz Arena, Rummenigge is confident there will be no change in the dugout regardless of this weekend's result.

"It would be crazy to make the future dependent on one game," said Rummenigge, speaking at the Bild 100 Sport summit on Friday.

"We [he and Kovac] have no problem with each other - it's all straightforward. Nobody is questioning that he will be our coach next season.

"I think that if you coach [like this] in Bavaria in the first year, that is certainly a success. He is a young, relatively inexperienced coach."

Rummenigge previously described a report claiming Kovac was on the brink of being sacked as "a total hoax".

Speaking after defending the Bundesliga title, Kovac told Sky he was "convinced" he would remain in place as Bayern head coach.

The Bundesliga champions have already been active in the transfer market, landing French defenders Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard from and , respectively, while also securing a deal for teenage striking sensation Jann-Fiete Arp from Hamburg.

In addition, winger Leroy Sane appears set to return to his native country with the German giants as they look to fill the void left by departing veterans Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery on the flanks.