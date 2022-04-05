Koulibaly: Senegal FA slams Atalanta fans for alleged racism against Napoli defender

Senegal FA has hit out at a section of Atalanta fans who allegedly racially abused Kalidou Koulibaly in the club's 3-1 loss to Napoli.

The Lions of Teranga captain led the Naples-based charges to victory on Sunday in a Serie A game staged at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, to maintain their push for the Scudetto.

However Senegal captain Koulibaly was allegedly targeted for racial abuse, with his country's association hitting out at Atalanta in response.

What has been said?

"As per their sad habit, some Bergamo Atalanta fans have once again shown their human nonsense by reserving despicable and racist insults to our captain and leader Kalidou Koulibaly," the Senegal FA posted on their official social media account.

"These brainless idiots have no room in a stadium. Come on Kalidou, the Senegalese people support you wholeheartedly and are close to you as a whole, proud of your courage, your example and your belonging to our race and our country."

Comme à leurs tristes habitudes certains supporters bergamaschi, de l'Atalanta de Bergame, ont encore réédité leurs bêtises humaines en proferant des injures ignobles et racistes visa à vis de notre capitaine et leader Kalidou Koulibaly. 👇 — FSF (@Fsfofficielle) April 3, 2022

What have Atalanta said?

Atalanta have since reacted, stating action will be taken against those found guilty.

"Any behaviour not in line with the principles of civility and education, which has always been pursued by this club, will be strongly opposed," read a statement from the club.

"We do not want, and we underline it, to give visibility to subjects that have nothing to do with our environment and, therefore, without clamour or generalizations, we will act in the competent offices so that the image of the club and of the city of Bergamo are protected."

Koulibaly targeted again

This is not the first time Koulibaly has been racially abused while on duty for the Italian outfit.

In 2018 on Boxing Day, there was a racist incident in a Serie A game between Napoli and Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old had brought down Matteo Politano on the touchline in the 80th minute and was given a yellow card. Not long after, he was given a second yellow card for clapping sarcastically at the referee whom Koulibaly was trying to warn about racist abuse towards him from the stands.

On October 3rd, Koulibaly alleged that a section of Fiorentina fans called him a "monkey" in a top-tier game staged at Artemio Franchi in Firenze in which his team won 2-1.

"'F***ing monkey', that's what they called me," Koulibaly posted on his official social media. "These people have nothing to do with sport. They need to be identified and kept out of the stadiums; forever."