Koulibaly: Napoli will do everything to beat Juventus

Gennaro Gattuso's men battle the reigning league champions for the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday at the Mapei Stadium – Citta del Tricolore

Kalidou Koulibaly has stated will do everything to defeat in what would be a ‘difficult’ Italian Super Cup final on Wednesday.

The international is confident of the Blues' chances after they hammered 6-0 in a encounter on Sunday while Juventus bowed to a 2-0 defeat against Milan in their league outing.

Napoli, last season’s winners, are chasing a third Super Cup after previous successes in 2012 and 2014.

“I only expect to win. We know it’s going to be a difficult match, Juventus are a great team in a good moment. We’ll need the right mentality, it’s 50-50, we’ll do everything we can to win,” Koulibaly said after Sunday’s home win, via Football Italia.

Koulibaly was on cloud nine after Sunday's emphatic home victory over Fiorentina which pushed Napoli to third in the Serie A table with 34 points from 17 matches, six points behind leaders .

He also urged his teammates to remain focus and maintain their good performances.

“It was a tough game, but we played well,” he continued. “It was important to win, and we are happy with our performance, but must work on our mentality.

"This was a good game, but we must remain focused, for now, we are happy with the three points.

“Despite that, we need to improve under many aspects. Opponents can score anytime, today we attacked and defended all together.”