Koulibaly: Napoli defender handed one-match ban

The Senegal international will not be involved when the Parthenopeans slug it out against the Black and Greens

Kalidou Koulibaly has been handed a one-match ban and will miss Napoli’s Serie A game against Sassuolo on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old picked up two yellow cards in the Parthenopeans’ 2-0 victory over Benevento in Sunday’s match and was subsequently sent off.

The centre-back has now been suspended and will not be involved when Gennaro Gattuso’s men square off against the Black and Greens.

The Senegal international has been sent off seven times in his career, receiving his first red card in 2011 during his time with Metz against Clermont.

Koulibaly also saw a red card during Napoli’s game against Sampdoria in 2014, and against Fiorentina in 2018.

He was sent off twice in 2019 and received a red card when Senegal faced Burkina Faso in 2017 during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The forward was also suspended for Senegal’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final against Algeria, where they lost to the Desert Foxes to finish second at the continental tournament.

Koulibaly remains one of the longest-serving players for Napoli, having been with the side since 2014 when he joined the club from Genk.

The defender has been a consistent performer for the Parthenopeans, having featured in more than 200 games across all competitions.

The centre-back has made 28 appearances for Napoli in the 2020-21 campaign, helping them to their current sixth spot on the league table.

Koulibaly will, however, be expected to return to the Parthenopeans squared when they take on Bologna in a Serie A game on March 7.

Napoli will also be expected to be boosted with the return of Nigeria international Victor Osimhen for the encounter.

The centre-forward suffered head trauma against Atalanta on February 21 but has been cleared of any damages.

The attacker only teamed up with Napoli last season but has been limited to 16 games across all competitions due to injuries, suspension and coronavirus-related problems.