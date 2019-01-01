Koscielny branded ‘a disgrace’ by Arsenal icon after lacking class in summer transfer

David Seaman has been left disappointed by the actions of the defender, who forced through a switch to Bordeaux during the summer transfer window

Laurent Koscielny has been branded “a disgrace” by legend David Seaman, with the Frenchman considered to have shown a lack of class during a summer transfer saga.

After nine years in north London, the experienced centre-half made it clear when the window opened that he wanted out.

The 33-year-old refused to travel with the Gunners to a pre-season tour in America, forcing the club to open disciplinary proceedings.

That did little to alter Koscielny’s mindset, despite the Premier League outfit making it clear that their preference was to see the final 12 months of his contract honoured.

In the end, Arsenal reluctantly bowed to the international’s wishes and sanctioned a €5 million switch to Bordeaux.

Koscielny is happy to be back in homeland, but is considered to have gone about things in the wrong way – with more controversy sparked in an unveiling video which saw him remove an Arsenal shirt in order to display the colours of his new club.

Legendary goalkeeper Seaman has taken a dim view on the defender’s actions, telling talkSPORT of a sorry episode which has tarnished the reputation of a man who made 353 appearances for the Gunners: “It left a really bad taste in the mouth.

“He should have more respect for the club.

“When I first heard about him not going on tour I was really disappointed. As club captain he should know better.

“If he wanted to get a move he should have done it behind closed doors, spoken to the manager and told him his situation – there must have been something going on.

“And then the video, even if it was done by the club he went to, he should have more class than that.

“He should have said: ‘No I’m not doing that, I respect Arsenal a lot more than that, let’s just do the normal photograph’.

“So to do that, I thought it was a disgrace.”

While disappointed to have bid farewell to Koscielny, Arsenal have moved quickly to replace him with another proven performer in the form of David Luiz.

The Brazilian completed a move to Emirates Stadium from on deadline day, wrapping up a productive window for Unai Emery which also saw the Gunners bring in Nicolas Pepe, Gabriel Martinelli, Dani Ceballos and Kieran Tierney.