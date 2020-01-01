Kondogbia: Tottenham Hotspur show interest in Valencia midfielder - Report

The Central African Republic international has reportedly become a target for Spurs after his consistent form for the Mates

Hotspur have reportedly shown a strong interest in signing midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia in the summer.

The 27-year-old has been a consistent performer for Albert Celades’ men this campaign, featuring in 24 games across all competitions.

His effort helped the Mates to their current seventh spot in .

More teams

Manager Jose Mourinho is looking to bolster his squad as he aims to help Tottenham challenge for titles next season.

Spurs’ chief scout Steve Hitchen is believed to be an admirer of the Central African Republic international and has been monitoring his progress, according to Sky Sports.

Kondogbia started his career with Lens in and made 35 league appearances for the senior team before moving to to join in 2012.

After spending only a season with the Palanganas, he returned to France to team up with where he spent two years.

Kondogbia joined Milan after leaving the French side in 2015 before completing a £20 million move to Valencia in 2018 after an initial loan spell with the side.

Article continues below

Since his switch to the Mestalla Stadium outfit, he has featured 89 times for the La Liga side across all competitions.