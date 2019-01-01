Konami unveils a raft of upgrades to Pro-Evolution Soccer (PES) 2020

The national kits of a host of European powerhouses, all designed by Adidas, have also been added amid other changes...

Staying true to their motto of progressive excellence in the gaming world, Konami Digital has unveiled a raft of upgrades to their celebrated product Pro-Evolution Soccer (PES) 2020.

The Game Critics Awards’ ‘Best Sports Game’ title winner has made sizeable improvements, all of which are available through the freely downloadable Data Pack 3.0, on the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One and PC Steam.

Alongside the above, new premium Partner Club Squads have also been readied for purchase by users.

With Data Pack 3.0, PES2020 has sought to improve the graphical experiences of stadiums – notably to Cicero Pompeu de Toldeo (São Paulo), Old Trafford and the Allianz Stadium – all receiving facelifts and pre-game exterior displays.

In addition, ’s Allianz Arena will be the default stadium of choice.

Brazilian powerhouses Gremio FC’s bastion, Arena do Grêmio, has finally made its way onto the platform – a welcome addition considering the electrifying and unique atmosphere now available for players to enjoy during day and night matches.

Accurate player faces, which require a high degree of graphical calibration - executed superbly on PES2020 - have received a significant boost. Players such as Tyrone Mings, Ivan Perišić and Renan Lodi have had highly realistic and detailed avatar upgrades.

Furthermore, four highly coveted Adidas boots viz. Copa, NEMEZIZ, Predator, X as well as three Mizuno footwear model (MORELIA NEO II, REBULA3 RED/WHITE, REBULA3 BLACK/YELLOW) have found their way onto the platform, with Konami ensuring a thorough mirroring of their real world designs.

The national kits of , , , , , and , all designed by Adidas, have also been added.

Coming to Partner Club Squads, PES2020’s exclusive tie-ups with clubs such as and FC , allow the gaming community to enjoy exclusive myClub squads featuring the latest players, manager, team tactics and a theme for the chosen club of the gamers choice.

All in all, seven partner club squads are available in PES2020 all for EUR 4.99 each. Besides this, each team will be decked out in a one of a kind classic kit, coming to PES in February, 2020.

Central to PES 2020’s success is the fan feedback. In data pack3.0, through their exclusive community, the game have refined gameplay with tweaks and fixes.

Well, what’re you waiting for? Download now and enjoy a special 40 per cent discount on a PlayStation4 purchase, besides the most innovative efootball game worldwide.