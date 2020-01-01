Kompany hoping Messi joins Man City as he backs Barca star to help them win the Champions League

The Citizens former skipper has backed the club's reported pursuit of the Argentine star

Vincent Kompany is hoping Lionel Messi does end up joining and believes the legend could help the club end their drought.

Messi handed in a shock transfer request this week with Pep Guardiola's side the strong favourites to sign the Argentine should he secure a Camp Nou exit.

Having previously played under Guardiola, Messi reportedly favours a move to the Etihad with City's manager also seemingly keen on a reunion after the two held initial talks about a move.

More teams

Kompany, who recently confirmed his playing retirement as he focuses on managing , is hoping Messi does end up playing for Manchester City and believes his relationship with Guardiola could prove decisive.

"It’d be incredible for the club to have a player like him - he could help them take the next step by winning the Champions League," Kompany said via The Sun.

"I know Guardiola’s way of thinking, so I can well imagine the two of them will still have a rapport. I can imagine Pep and Messi still have one another’s phone numbers. So they can give one another a call.

"If Messi has decided to leave Barcelona then I can only respect his decision. Let’s be clear - as a City fan, I hope Messi joins them."

There has been no firm offer from City as yet, however, and any deal for Messi would be extremely complex given the financial details involved in such a transfer.

Messi is planning to break his silence and explain the reasons behind his decision to leave Barcelona in the coming days.

Former Barca president Joan Gaspart recently declared the Argentine will likely have to remain at Camp Nou for another season as he slammed Messi for turning his back on the club.

"He will have to leave in 2021. I have seen the contract and it is very clear. The clause ended in June and there is no going back," Gaspart told Marca.

Article continues below

"I prefer him to leave next year for zero than to go now for less than €700 million. The club is in charge here, not the player. The club paid the players. And this is not a matter of money, there is a signed contract and that's it.

"I don't understand why he is leaving Barcelona. Well, I do understand because I know these plays by football players well.

"We all want him to stay at Barcelona. Doesn't he want to stay? What's going on? Are the millions of club members who ask him to stay not worth it? Does he think that Barcelona have not helped him to be what he is?"