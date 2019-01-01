KOMOCO MOTORS CHOSEN TO DRIVE SINGAPORE CUP FORWARD

Komoco Motors new sponsors of Singapore Cup

The Football Association of Singapore (FAS) today announced Komoco Motors as the new title sponsor of the . As part of the 1-year agreement, the tournament will now be known as the Komoco Motors Singapore Cup.

The partnership was made official at a signing ceremony that saw FAS President Mr Lim Kia Tong and Komoco Motors Commercial Director Mr Ng Choon Wee in attendance.

FAS President Mr Lim Kia Tong said: “We are delighted to welcome Singapore’s leading automotive company Komoco Motors on board as the sole title sponsor of the Singapore Cup.

“Our partnership with longstanding sponsor RHB Singapore has come to an end but we are nevertheless thankful for the strong support that they have given to Singapore football over the past 14 years. With the newly established alliance with Komoco Motors, we look forward to the start of what will be a fruitful partnership for both parties, as we endeavour to bring the best level of Cup competition for the fans.”

Mr Ng Choon Wee, Commercial Director, Komoco Motors said: “Komoco Motors is proud to support our national pride and talent through Football Association of Singapore. As a key governing body of local football scene that attracts the attention of nation-wide football fans from the football community, we are confident that the sport will continue to flourish. Komoco Motors will continue to work closely with FAS to support the community as best as we can.”

To celebrate a new chapter in Singapore football, the Singapore Cup logo has also undergone a revamp. The logo, which was unveiled at the event, is given a more youthful look to represent FAS’ key objectives of youth development and vibrant football culture. Iconic representations of Singapore have also been incorporated into the logo to signify the competition as Singapore’s premier Cup competition.

In conjunction with the announcements, the 2019 Singapore Cup draw was also conducted today to decide the groupings. Defending champions FC (S), who are seeking a fifth consecutive triumph, were drawn in Group B alongside FC, FC and Brunei FC while record six-time winners will face FC, and Balestier Khalsa FC in Group A.

The 22nd edition of the tournament is scheduled to kick off on 25 September where teams will compete in the single-round group stage. The top two teams in each group will then progress to the semi-finals, which will be played in a home and away two-legged knockout format.

Details of the fixtures will be released at a later time.