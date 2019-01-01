I-League 2018-19: Khalid Jamil - When we lose, it's completely my fault

Khalid Jamil backed his side after losing the Kolkata derby to rivals East Bengal...

Mohun Bagan succumbed to a second successive Kolkata derby as they went down 0-2 against arch-rivals East Bengal on Sunday at the Salt Lake stadium, Kolkata.

Jaime Santos Colado and Jobby Justin scored in the first and second half respectively to end Mohun Bagan's title hope this season.

After the match, Bagan coach Khalid Jamil said, "Everybody worked hard but we didn't get the result, unfortunately. We got some chances in the first 15 minutes of the second half. If we scored the result would have been different. I guess that was the turning point."

There were controversial decisions from the referee during the match but Jamil refused to comment.

He said, "I never complain about the referee. When we lose, it's completely my fault. The linesman gave it offside. I couldn't see as I was far away from the situation. Will have to see again."

Japanese midfielder Yuta Kinowaki injured his calf muscle just before kick-off and Henry Kisekka took his place at the last moment.

On missing Yuta in such a crucial fixture, the coach said, "Anything can happen in football. Yuta (Kinowaki) might have influenced the game but who knows."

On Sony Norde's and Eze Kingsley's performance, Khalid opined, "Sony did well, he tried his best but unfortunately we didn't get the result. The strikers also did well, they tried their best. Everyone must keep working hard.



"I don't think Kingsley's performance was bad. If he was out of form, I wouldn't have played him."

Jamil praised Jobby Justin's performance in the Kolkata derby. Incidentally, Justin joined East Bengal last season when Khalid was their coach.

"It's a good thing that Jobby (Justin) is doing well. He is working hard."