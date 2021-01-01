Koeman convinced Barcelona contract will be honoured as Dutchman shrugs off exit talk

The Blaugrana boss is tied to terms through to the summer of 2022 and does not expect that agreement to be cut short

Ronald Koeman remains convinced that he will be in charge of Barcelona next season, with the Dutchman responding to ongoing exit talk by pointing out that he "signed for two years".

The first season of that agreement is coming to a close, with steady progress made at Camp Nou in what has been a testing campaign for all concerned.

Koeman has faced questions of his ongoing presence, with Joan Laporta now back in a presidential post and further change being considered, but the 58-year-old remains confident that he will be back for more in 2021-22.

What has been said?

Quizzed on his future once again ahead of a crunch La Liga clash with Levante on Tuesday, Koeman has said: "The president showed me his confidence from the first day and it is him who must decide.

"I signed for two years here and I see myself leading this group of players next season."

Can Koeman land more silverware?

Barcelona have already taken in Copa del Rey glory this season, with domestic success papering over the cracks of another disappointing showing in the Champions League.

More silverware could be secured over the coming weeks, with the Blaugrana still in contention for the Liga crown.

Two more points were dropped in pursuit of that prize last time out, in a 0-0 draw with leaders Atletico Madrid, but Koeman believes a nine-point haul from three remaining fixtures can lift his side to the summit.

"I don’t think the league is out of our reach," he said.

"We are in the same situation as before. There is one less game left, with Atletico ahead, but we must not think about the others but about winning our games."

The bigger picture

Koeman is trying to keep full focus locked on events that Barcelona can control, despite being in a position where favours are required from elsewhere.

He is wary of getting caught up in what others are doing, with the former Netherlands international admitting that he could not bring himself to watch a meeting between fellow title hopefuls on Sunday that ended in a 2-2 draw.

"I watched the first 20 minutes of Real Madrid against Sevilla, but then I switched to AC Milan against Juventus because I get nervous," Koeman added.

"I preferred to watch another game where we have no direct interest and then find out about the result."

