Klopp says Liverpool 'would be lost' without 'exceptional kids' amid injury crisis

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara are among the Reds stars injured, leaving the German boss relieved to have youth options

Klopp has insisted "would be lost" without the help of their "exceptional" kids amid an ongoing injury crisis ahead of a clash against Midtjylland.

Liverpool are already assured of being Group D winners before they travel to to face the team certain to finish bottom of the pool on Wednesday.

This is the third time the Reds have finished top of their Champions League group in the last four seasons, though victory here would mean they have won five matches in the same group stage for the first time.

Ahead of the game, Klopp revealed he was yet to finalise his starting line-up but was contemplating giving many of his younger players an opportunity to shine in Europe, amid a host of injuries in his first-team squad.

"It's the first time we haven't needed a result in the final game," the German head coach told reporters. "We have to consider the general situation but we are Liverpool and we want to win the game.

"Our squad is already very young, five or six players in the whole campaign so far.

"Yes, they [the youngsters] will travel and then we make decisions. We have a session later. I have a few hours to make decisions. They will all play a part in my thinking.

"Without them we would be lost. Vitor Matos [Liverpool's elite development coach] and Pep Lijnders [Klopp's assistant] are really close with that group and they were well prepared. So that's why we could use them.

"We had some problems for injuries, that is clear. We've lost top-class players but when one door closes another opens up but you need the right kids to use.

"And how the boys did it... Rhys [Williams] exceptional, Neco [Williams] played two good games in a row. Curtis [Jones] plays like he has for 10 years.

"Caoimhin [Kelleher] - it is a big chance for him - so thank God for these boys.

"[Getting 15 points] is another reason [to go for the win]. We will try everything but we cannot forget the situation we are in, which means we play on Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday.

"In the next 22 days we play six games. So, we try everything to be prepared. I want to see our way of playing, whoever plays. It's clear for the boys how intense we want to be for the opponent."

Liverpool have won their final Champions League group-stage game in each of the last three campaigns, scoring 10 goals and conceding none.

While he may make changes, Klopp has no plans to go easy on a Midtjylland side he believes are better than the standings suggest.

"Generally, I have a lot of respect for them," Klopp said of the Danes, who they defeated 2-0 at Anfield in October.

"We were lucky to beat them. They have had really good performances and that is how it is. You learn with experience, the hard way. They should be really proud so far of what they have done.

"The bad news [for them] is we go there with all we have. We have all the respect for them. Since Sunday I've thought a lot about them. We will be prepared.

"I am sure they will give us a proper fight. We have to be ready for that."

Although Klopp had no new injuries to report, he did reveal that none of the players already out of action were ready to return for Liverpool's latest European outing.

Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, Joe Gomez and James Milner are among a host of regulars currently out of action.