'Klopp is like Shankly, he understands the club' - Liverpool boss 'has done a marvellous job' at Anfield, says Souness

The former Reds midfielder says the German boss has the same leadership qualities as one of the club's most successful ever managers

Jurgen Klopp is a "great fit" for and "has done a marvellous job" at Anfield over the last five years, according to Graeme Souness, who sees similarities between the current boss and the legendary Bill Shankly.

Since leaving to take up the top job on Merseyside back in 2015, Klopp has transformed the Reds into title contenders and winners, while endearing himself to supporters with his infectious personality and passion.

Liverpool have built on their sixth European Cup success last June by establishing themselves as the dominant force in English football over the first three-quarters of the 2019-20 campaign, opening up a 25 point lead over reigning Premier League champions at the top of the table.

Klopp's men are now only two wins away from delivering the club's first league title in 30 years, but their crowning achievement has been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic.

It has been suggested that the season could be voided completely if the Covid-19 crisis continues, as government officials across the world battle to contain the spread of the disease.

Such a scenario would see Liverpool miss out on an elusive piece of silverware, but Klopp's place in the club's hall of fame is already assured regardless of whether or not they are denied a long-awaited coronation.

Souness thinks the German head coach has a lot in common with Shankly, who led the Reds to three league titles in the 60s and 70s.

"He is a great fit for Liverpool because he feels the emotion of the place," the ex-Liverpool defender told Sky Sports. "Liverpool is an extremely emotional football club, with its history, its tragedies. You get that emotion when you go to Anfield and hear You'll Never Walk Alone.

"He is the polar opposite of what Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan were. Bob didn't speak a great deal. With Joe, you had to lean in to hear what he was saying. Jurgen is more like Bill Shankly, who was a great communicator, a showman and the leader of the pack.

"Bob didn’t want to be anywhere near the leader of the pack and neither did Joe. They were happy to be in the background rather than leading from the front.

"Jurgen is different, but he understands the club and he has done the most marvellous job."

Liverpool's recent success has been underpinned by the brilliance of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, who continue to form one of the most deadly attacking trios in Europe.

Souness went on to highlight the importance of all three men in the Reds' ongoing pursuit of major trophies, while explaining how Firmino serves as the focal point in Klopp's starting XI.

"Mo Salah might score the most goals but it would be totally wrong to say this side’s attack is just about him," Souness added. "He’s one of three very special players.

"I love watching Roberto Firmino play. A couple of years ago, I likened him to Kenny Dalglish. He's like a big cat walking through the jungle waiting for an opportunity to do damage.

"His radar is on all the time and he’s got a great football brain, whereas Salah and Sadio Mane, they will catch your eye more because they are direct and they score more goals. It's so important to have those players, those goal-getters who can get you 25 in a season."