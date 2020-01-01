Klopp: I have no clue if Liverpool can win Champions League

The German is wary of the teams remaining in this season's competition ahead of the Reds' last 16 clash with Atletico Madrid

Jurgen Klopp has "no clue" as to whether can retain their crown this season and highlighted the levels of luck required to win Europe's elite club competition.

Klopp's runaway Premier League leaders are one of the main contenders to claim the title having won it last year by beating in Madrid.

The next step of their quest comes on Tuesday with a trip to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Asked to assess their chances of emerging victorious in Istanbul on May 30, Klopp struck a cautious note.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with , he told reporters: " were my favourites before the season started but obviously I don't watch Italian football enough because I cannot work out why they are not 10 points ahead at the top of .

"They have the biggest squad I have ever seen in my life; quality players too, it's crazy.

"The squad is also massive, PSG are incredible when they are all fit, you can never discount and let's not forget because the Champions League will be one of their big targets.

"I have no clue how far we can go but there's no need to think about it yet because at the moment all we need to concentrate on is Atletico on Tuesday."

The German has built a formidable squad on Merseyside but believes the level of quality elsewhere in Europe means it will come down to a few crucial moments.

He added: "I have no clue if we can win the Champions League again, but we should be ready to go for it.

"What I know and what we showed last year is that we can beat the best. It doesn't mean we will, it just means we can, and that is the only thing I have to know.

"There are so many strong teams out there you have to be ready for the fight, then it's about luck in certain moments to win anything.

"In the end, the quality within a squad is not always the biggest difference, it's more about who can find the right mood, show the most desire, be decisive in the right moment.

"And luck. To win anything you will need that for sure."