Klopp hails Jota after Liverpool's Carabao Cup triumph: He's turned into a world-class striker!

Jurgen Klopp has hailed Diogo Jota as "world-class" after the striker's stellar display in Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Arsenal.

Liverpool reached a record 13th League Cup final after beating the Gunners 2-0 in the second leg of their last-four tie at Emirates Stadium on Thursday night, with Jota opening the scoring early in the first half before netting a sublime second later in the second.

Klopp was full of praise for the Portuguese after the final whistle, and feels he has taken his game to a new level since his arrival from Wolves in September 2020.

What's been said?

"We scored two wonderful goals, Diogo Jota on fire," the Reds boss told Sky Sports.

"We were completely convinced when he arrived at the club he would help us massively.

"Since he is here he has made another step, he has turned into a really world-class striker."

Klopp added on how well his team performed on the night: "The mood in the dressing room is over the moon. Difficult game, difficult time but the boys were exceptional.

"First half, Arsenal started lively, then we calmed it down, played good football and created plenty. Second half similar."

Jota continues to deliver for Liverpool

Jota's brace against the Gunners means he is now Liverpool's top scorer in games at Emirates Stadium with four goals to his name.

Article continues below

4 - Despite only playing two games at the Emirates Stadium for Liverpool, Diogo Jota is already the Reds' leading scorer at the stadium with four goals. Patch. pic.twitter.com/o2vE28wFdw — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 20, 2022

The 25-year-old has also taken his tally for the 2021-22 campaign to 14 from 27 appearances across all competitions, with his most recent performances helping the Reds to cope in the absence of star duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane while they turn out at Afcon.

Jota will likely lead the line for Liverpool again when Klopp's side take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday as they resume their Premier League title charge.

Further reading