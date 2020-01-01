Klopp confirms his plans for life after Liverpool & promises he won't manage new club straight away

The 53-year-old could stay at Anfield beyond his current contract and says he will not rush to a new job when his time at the club comes to an end

Jurgen Klopp says he will take a year-long sabbatical when his time at comes to an end.

Klopp, who has been in charge of the Anfield side for five years, previously suggested he would take a break from the game in 2022 before he agreed to a contract extension last December that will keep him at the club until 2024.

The 53-year-old says he is open to remaining at Liverpool beyond his current deal but insists that, no matter what happens, he will not rush to take on another job once he leaves Merseyside.

"A lot of people ask me this question. I have never heard someone ask Pep Guardiola about that but his contract ends next year," the German manager said in an interview with Leeroy Matata on YouTube when asked where he sees himself in four years.

"I've got four years left which feels like an eternity in football. A lot can happen during this time. I would assume that in four years I will think about whether to renew or not.

"If I don't renew, I'll go on holiday. When I leave Liverpool, I won't take a new job the next day. That's for sure. I will take a one-year break after Liverpool."

Klopp joined Liverpool after spending seven years in charge of , where he won two titles and reached the final in 2013.

Dortmund supporters are famous for the atmosphere they create at the iconic Westfalenstadion and, while Klopp agrees they are the most boisterous in the German top flight, he says Liverpool fans are even more extreme.

"Borussia Dortmund definitely has the best atmosphere in but Liverpool is still on another level," he said.

"It's insane!"

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool started the new season with a 4-3 win against Leeds at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick and centre-back Virgil van Dijk also finding the net.

Klopp's team are back in action on Sunday when they take on at Stamford Bridge before they meet League One side Lincoln City in the next midweek.