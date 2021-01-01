'Never give up' - Kibu Vicuna hails the attitude of Kerala Blasters players after win over Bengaluru

The Kerala Blasters boss spoke about the 'never give-up' attitude of his players which helped them to a win against Bengaluru...

extended their unbeaten run to three matches as they edged Bengaluru 2-1 in an (ISL) clash on Wednesday.

The Blues had taken the lead in the first half but Kerala Blasters did not lose hope as they scored in the 73rd and 94th minute of the match to seal a crucial win over their rivals.

Coach Kibu Vicuna was highly impressed by his team's commitment and suggested that he was pleased to get an important win.

"The attitude, commitment of the players is very important in our team. We had a very good attitude in the last three games. It was a difficult game today (Wednesday) because Bengaluru have very good players. They scored a goal from the one chance they got. We know that they are strong with their throw-ins but we came back and we are happy that we got three very important points," said Vicuna.

The former coach shuffled his backline against the Blues and deployed defensive midfielder Jeakson Singh as a central defender and shifted Sandeep Singh to the right-back position.

Praising the team's backline, Vicuna said, "I am very happy with the performance of all the players but especially with the players who did not play too many matches as Denechandra. He played a fantastic game. Also Jeakson as a central defender, he showed he can play in both roles, central defender or holding midfielder. Sandeep also had a different role as a full-back. I am very happy in general with all the players."

Vicuna replaced Australian striker Jordan Murray at the beginning of the second half and made Rahul KP as Gary Hooper's second fiddle to maintain the 4-4-2 shape. The Spaniard explained why the team looked more dangerous in the second half.

"I don't think we were a completely different side in the second half. The team was competing very well also in the first half. We had two good chances. In the second half, we continued with two strikers with Gary (Hooper) and Rahul KP to run behind the defensive line and we had more of the ball. We played in the opponent half, we created chances and scored two goals.

"He (Jordan Murray) had some problems in the last game. He didn't finish the last game and again today he could not continue after half time. But we continued with the two strikers. Puitea also had a good game and he was important in our win tonight."

Finally, the winning coach hailed the 'never-give-up' attitude of his players and felt that is what earned them the win over Bengaluru.

"It is an important win because now we have 13 points, in the last three matches, we got seven points and also the way we came back with this never give up attitude (was pleasing). Now we have to get the players recovered because we play again in another three days."