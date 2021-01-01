'Sometimes it's okay' - NorthEast United boss Khalid Jamil happy with a stalemate against FC Goa

NorthEast United failed to make it four wins in a row but remain unbeaten in the Khalid Jamil era...

NorthEast United boss Khalid Jamil wanted his team to get all three points against FC Goa and clinch their fourth consecutive win in the ongoing 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

However, they managed only a point from the fixture and the Indian coach, who has not lost a game since taking over the team from Gerard Nus, isn't too disheartened.

After the game, Jamil said, "We are happy to get point. We are trying to get three points. But sometimes it happens. Everyone played their normal game. Sometimes it's okay. I am thinking about the next game.

He further added, "It is important to get the win but Goa are also a good team. They have quality, it was a tough game."

Jamil revealed that the gameplan for the fixture was to not concede early goals, which is exactly what his team ended up doing. Jesuraj Romario opened the scoring in the 21st minute before Federico Gallego equalised from the spot towards the end of the half. Gurjinder scored an own goal to help the Gaurs doubled their lead but Gallego scored from the spot again to restore parity.

"We tried not to concede at least in the first half, this is our plan but we conceded an early goal. We came back again. Next time, we will have to be very careful," Jamil explained.

"We are always thinking about the winning goal, that's why we made the changes at the end. They tried their best."

