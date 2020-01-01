Kevin-Prince Boateng urges Besiktas to 'bounce back' from Istanbul Basaksehir defeat

The Ghanaian forward has backed his teammates not to be let down by Friday's result in the Turkish commercial capital

Kevin-Prince Boateng has remained positive in the wake of ' 1-0 Turkish Super Lig defeat at , calling on them to "bounce back".

The 32-year-old was making his first start for the Black Eagles since joining on loan from .

forward Demba Ba was the man to score the game's only goal, with the result failing to move Besiktas off seventh spot on the log.

Article continues below

More teams

"Disappointing result, we will bounce back eagles!! It’s not over till it’s over," Boateng posted on Twitter after the match.

Boateng made his first appearance for Besiktas off the bench against Gaziantep last weekend, netting the second goal in the 3-0 victory.

He will hope to put in such a performance again when Sergen Yalcin's men host Trabzonspor at Vodafone Park on February 22.