Kevin-Prince Boateng stands by decision to choose Ghana over Germany

German-born international Kevin-Prince Boateng reveals he chose to represent the Black Stars ahead of the country of birth because his character did not fit the Europeans.

Born to a German mother and a Ghanaian father, the attacker pledged his international future to Ghana after representing at various youth levels.

He went on to play for the Black Stars at the 2010 and 2014 Fifa World Cup tournaments.

"I didn’t feel German 100 per cent and I didn’t feel Ghanaian 100%. I was always in the middle," Boateng told Thiery Henry in an Instagram Live video.

"Football came and opened the doors for Germany and I was proud that I was going to play for Germany.

“As I got older, I kept my brain the way I was and I always said what I thought and it was not always welcome.

"So there came a time when I thought I was not going to make it with Germany, not because of my quality but because my character doesn’t fit.

"So I decided to play for Ghana and honestly it is one of the best of my career.

"To go home to see your roots and see a different culture and play two World Cups was amazing."

After a glittering performance at the 2010 World Cup, Boateng called time on his international career before making a comeback just in time for the 2014 World Cup in .

At the tournament, he fell out with coach James Kwasi Appiah, leading to his suspension from camp on the morning of Ghana's third group game.



The and former man has not been called up again for national duty since the incident in Brazil.