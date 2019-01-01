Kevin-Prince Boateng on the brink of Fiorentina move – sources

The ex-Ghana international is nearing a switch to the Artemio Franchi Stadium

forward Kevin-Prince Boateng is close to completing a permanent transfer to rivals .

Boateng seems to have fallen out of favour under coach Roberto De Zerbi and he is now set to leave the Mapei Stadium-Citta del Tricolore.

The 32-year-old spent the second half of the 2018-19 campaign at but he struggled to impress, making five appearances across all competitions with no goals scored.

According to Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia, the former Black Stars forward is expected to sign a two-year deal with Vincenzo Montella's team after Sassuolo and Fiorentina agreed on a €1 million transfer fee.

Meanwhile, Fiorentina’s sporting director Daniele Prade admitted the club’s interest in the former star.

Article continues below

“We like Boateng but it is up to him to decide what to do,” Prade said.

His former club are also interested in signing him but it seems he will continue his career in with several reports citing his family's preference as the reason for his stay.

Boateng joined Sassuolo as a free agent in 2018 and went on to score five goals in 15 matches across all competitions.