Kevin-Prince Boateng: First Fiorentina start ends in 2-1 defeat to Genoa

The former AC Milan forward was part of the Viola starting XI, but ended up on the losing side

Kevin-Prince Boateng made his first start for as they lost 2-1 away to at the Luigi Ferraris on Sunday evening.

The Ghanaian forward made his debut for the Viola from the bench at home to last weekend, scoring his side’s third goal in the 4-3 defeat, and also received a yellow card.

He featured for 72 minutes this time in Genoa, but did not get his name on the scoresheet, and was replaced by ex- winger Franck Ribery.

Cristian Zapata gave the hosts the lead in the 11th minute, followed by Ivorian forward Christian Kouame in 65th minute. Erick Pulgar pulled one back for visitors from the penalty spot in the 76th minute.

The flamboyant Boateng joined Fiorentina from this summer, scoring five competitive goals in 19 appearances and making one assist for the Italian outfit last season.

He spent the latter part of the 2018/19 season with Spanish giants , featuring four times and lifted the title.

He will be hoping to lead Vincenzo Montella’s team to their first victory of the season after the international break on September 15, when they host reigning Serie A champions .