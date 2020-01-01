Man City banking on the genius of Kevin de Bruyne as they lock horns with Real Madrid

The Belgian has been in majestic form and his duel with Casemiro at the centre of the park will be the one to watch out for...

When face at the Santiago Bernabeu in the wee hours of Thursday morning, football fans will have their eyes fixed on several individual battles across the pitch.

And one of the key contests to watch out will be that between Kevin De Bruyne and Casemiro.

De Bruyne is the chief orchestrator for Manchester City and with his exceptional vision, the Belgian international can unlock even the strongest of defenses. He has the potential to create something out of nothing and can turn the tide of a game at any given point of time. With a penchant for the long-ranger and the ability to thread brilliant passes, he is a major weapon in City's arsenal. And with 16 assists to his name, he is one of the most prolific performers in this edition of Premier League.

Rodri takes up the responsibility of mopping up the attacking threats and does most of the defensive work, which allows the 29-year old to focus more on finding spaces in advanced positions. Last weekend, against , Guardiola's men found themselves under pressure at the start but turned it around thanks to De Bruyne's poise and control in midfield.

De Bruyne being the cornerstone, City will once again look to play mostly through him and Casemiro must shackle the midfield genius. The Brazilian is good at hounding the opposition and has a knack of committing soft fouls. He could be the perfect antidote Zidane requires to restrict De Bruyne.

With David Silva by his side, De Bruyne looks even more threatening. Hence, it will not be surprising if Zinedine Zidane throws in Fede Valverde as well to counter City's midfield prowess. This seems more probable in the wake of Madrid's recent loss to , as the record European champions might just prefer to revert to a five-man midfield with Karim Benzema as the sole striker.

With a possible ban hovering over Manchester City for the next two years, the likes of De Bruyne and Aguero, who are yet to win the most coveted prize in European club football, will be more motivated than ever to lift silverware on May 31. And probably there could not have been a better time to face Real Madrid as Zidane's troops look more disjointed than ever.

