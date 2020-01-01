Kessie has become a great reference point for AC Milan – Giunti

The Ivory Coast international continues to be a key cog in the revamped Rossoneri squad

Former midfielder Federico Giunti believes Franck Kessie has become a great reference point for the Rossoneri following their impressive start to the season.

The Italian fashion capital outfit were 2-0 winners at newly-promoted Crotone on Sunday, with Kessie scoring from the penalty spot and loanee Brahim Diaz getting the other.

It was their second win after an opening day victory against which had veteran Swede Zlatan Ibrahimovic netting a brace.

It continues Milan’s unbeaten league run which now stretches to 14 games (W11 D3), having not lost any match since the restart in June, effectively making them the most in-form team in the Italian top-flight.

Kessie has been a vital part of that success in his partnership with international Ismael Bennacer in a midfield double pivot. Giunti is very much impressed at how the Ivorian has grown since he joined the club from , first on loan and then permanently.

"He is a player who has become a great reference point for the team. He has made exponential growth since he arrived. Giunti told Milan TV.

“We need players like Franck and he is making a difference as well as Bennacer. Kessie came from. a team with less pressure than Milan and needed time to manage expectations. The performances have grown a lot.”

Kessie has been labelled “The President” for his involvement both on and off the pitch and had coach Stefano Pioli to thank for the transformation that has occurred in the team.

“Why do they call me ‘The President’? Because I’m the president of the team, the head of the locker room,” he said.

“I have to thank Pioli, because he managed to give all this to the team. Now mentally we are fine and on the pitch it shows, everyone is fighting for every ball and this is what gives you the victory in every match.

“We must continue on this path and we must work without mounting our heads and with this right spirit until the end.”

Milan will take on Rio Ave in the final round of the qualifiers on Thursday before tackling newly-promoted Spezia on Sunday.

Kessie will then turn his attention to the international break where play and in friendlies.