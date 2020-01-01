Kessie and Bennacer on display as AC Milan trash Lecce in Serie A return

The Ivorian and Algerian both started at the base of midfield with the Rossoneri claiming a comfortable win over the Salentini

’s return to action started on a very bright note as they saw off Lecce 4-1 at the Stadio Via del Mare on Monday night with Franck Kessie and Ismael Bennacer both playing.

Before the suspension of the league in March due to coronavirus, the Rossoneri claimed just one victory in four matches, losing two at home against fierce rivals Milan and then .

They started on the front foot here with Samuel Castillejo getting assisted by Hakan Calhanoglu in the 26th minute.

Lecce came back with Marco Mancosu scoring from the penalty spot, but it was all Milan from there as Giacomo Bonaventura, Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao all got their names on the scoresheet.

Kessie and Bennacer played a double pivot role in midfield with the former playing for 87 minutes while the latter completed the game.

The international had an impressive 84 touches and 68 accurate passes at 90%. He also had two shots, won three of six total duels, two interceptions and two clearances.

87' ⏱

Fresh legs coming on for the last minutes of the game#LecceMilan 1-4 #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/SCejAzGLMR — AC Milan (@acmilan) June 22, 2020

Bennacer, meanwhile, had 99 touches, 80 accurate passes at 92% and successfully played four of five long balls. The 22-year old also made two tackles, three interceptions and won five of 10 total duels.

Both Kessie and Bennacer have been very key for Milan this season, clocking 1,933 and 1,710 minutes of top-flight action.

Kessie has one goal and assist, the goal coming in a 2-1 win at Genoa while his assist was in the 4-2 defeat by Inter.

Bennacer has been a very tough player with 12 yellow cards which have earned him two suspensions. The 2019 winner has ghd most yellows in the Serie A this season, joint with ’s Mattia Bani also on 12.

Milan remain in seventh place and are now tied on 39 points with sixth-placed for the final European qualification berth. The Partenopei play Hellas Verona at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi on Tuesday evening.

Milan will host at the San Siro next on June 28. The Giallorossi claimed a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture at the Stadio Olimpico on October 27, 2019.