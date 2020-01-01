Kerala Blasters' Lalruatthara set to join Mumbai City
Kerala Blasters full-back Lalruatthara is set to join Mumbai City next season, Goal has learnt.
The 25-year-old is in his final year of the three-year extension he signed at the end of the 2017-18 Indian Super League (ISL) season. After winning the Emerging Player of the Year at the end of that season, he has struggled for first-team minutes due to a combination of injuries and poor form.
During the 2017-18 season, he played in 17 matches and only missed one game due to suspension.
The defender, who can play at right-back, centre-back and left-back, is yet to take the field under Eelco Schattorie this season and will hope to restart his career with the Islanders.
The 23-year-old has already won the I-League in his career and will look to add the Indian Super League (ISL) title as well in the coming years.