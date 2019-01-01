Kenneth Omeruo congratulates John Obi Mikel on a ‘successful national team career’

The Super Eagles defender has felicitated with his former club colleague, following the latter’s retirement from international football

Nigerian defender Kenneth Omeruo has hailed the recently retired Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel on an illustrious national team career.

The defender, who has been on loan since he joined the West London outfit in 2012, also wished his former club team-mate the best with his future endeavours.

“Congratulations for a successful national team career my Skippo Mikel John Obi, all the best for the future,” Omeruo wrote on Instagram.

Mikel made his senior national team debut as a second-half substitute in a 1-0 friendly win over Libya on the 17 August 2005. He went on to represent at the 2006 , scoring his first senior team goal in the Super Eagles 2-0 win over Zimbabwe in the second group stage game.

The former Chelsea midfielder featured just twice for Nigeria in the 2019 Afcon, and picked up his third tournament bronze medal, following the Super Eagles 1-0 win over in the third-place match on Wednesday.

Mikel, who announced the end of his 14-year international football career on Thursday, appeared 88 times for the Super Eagles; scoring six goals. He won his only Afcon title with Nigeria in the 2013 edition held in .