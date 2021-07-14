Kelvin John: Tanzania star reveals new KRC Genk name, Samatta's encouraging message

The teenager became the second player from the East African country to join the Belgian team in June

Tanzania youngster Kelvin John has revealed Mbwana Samatta's encouraging message after he sealed his KRC Genk move in June.



The 18-year-old forward joined the Belgian side on a three-year contract and became the second Tanzanian to be associated with the club. John revealed the Taifa Stars captain Samatta wished him a successful time in Europe but stressed the need to work hard.



"We believe in your ability and put hard work into everything you will be doing and you are assured of success," Samatta's message stated, according to John in an interview with Mwanaspoti.



"I was received well at the club and I have not been called Kelvin but I have always been referred to as Samatta Junior. They have confidence that I am going to do a good job, probably better than Samatta.



"My life revolves around football and that is why I am fighting hard to be successful in this field and what I can only ask from God is to help me avoid struggles that come with the game."



The forward added that Genk is only a pathway towards more success in his career: "Genk is just by a path which I am looking to explore as I set bigger football dreams and I am happy my age allows me to dream big and hope success is on my way if only I can avoid challenges that come from outside the pitch. I am happy that I have achieved the dream of being a footballer and hopefully, many doors will open up," he added.



"There is no player who would only want to play in Tanzania, everyone is always looking forward to getting an opening and playing professional football that pays well. That is why I am fighting, hoping not to succumb to challenges as I believe my dream of playing at the highest level possible is achievable.



"A striker is an important player on the pitch, but any other player can score. My aim in every game is always to score or provide an assist and if I fail to do either, I always feel I have not done justice to my team with the 90 minutes given to me."



John rose to prominence after his impressive outing with Serengeti Boys in the 2017 U17 Africa Cup of Nations before he was promoted to the senior team by Nigerian coach Emmanuel Amunike.