Kedah focus on winning remaining matches, not AFC Cup slot

Kedah now on 16 points in third place will be vying for the second place with Perak on 17 points, as well as UiTM FC on 14 points.

Despite the fact that still have the chance to net the remaining 20201 slot available to Malaysian clubs as 2020 Malaysia Super League runners up, the Red Eagles are keeping their target simple.

Head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak only wants his charges to keep their eye on winning their remaining two league encounters; against this Sunday, and the week after.

"As far as I am concerned, we need to only concentrate match by match, without thinking whether we can qualify for the AFC Cup. If we win our last two matches we will qualify for the competition, therefore my players need to be more composed in the two matches.

"Focus and discipline are paramount, and I'm confident that my players will give me their 100 per cent this Sunday. The two remaining rounds are crucial for Perak as well, as they will face Pahang first, a tough encounter for them, before facing us in what could be the [second place] decider," said the Singaporean in an interview with the Malaysian Football League.