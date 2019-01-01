Keagan Dolly ruled out of Bafana Bafana's crunch match against Libya

Bafana Bafana have provided an injury update ahead of their match against Libya, and one of their Europe-based players has been ruled out of the clash

Bafana Bafana will be without Keagan Dolly for their final Group E match against Libya in the qualifier on Sunday.

This was confirmed by head coach Stuart Baxter a few days before the team takes on the Libyans in .

Dolly had been called up to the squad despite spending the last five months with reserve team on the road to his recovery.

"Keagan had been doing very well in training but has had to be ruled out of this encounter due to stiffness in his right hamstring," coach Stuart Baxter told the Safa website.

Baxter admitted that the selection of both Dolly and Bongani Zungu was a gamble because he called them up knowing very well that they were carrying injuries.

However, Zungu has been cleared by the medical team, and he will, therefore, be available for selection this weekend.



"We are fully aware that both him and Bongani Zungu came into the camp after being declared medically fit to play, but with the different weather conditions we have had, and training on different pitches throughout the week, this has caused some strain on Keagan. The good news, however, is that Bongani though is looking very good in training and has really pushed himself,” said Baxter.

Also fit for the encounter are Rivaldo Coetzee of and Kamohelo Mokotjo, who arrived in camp with a swollen Achilles tendon.

There was a concern with Coetzee after he joined the camp with a little strain from the match against , according to Baxter.



"We also had a little scare with Kamo (Kamohelo Mokotjo) a few days ago, when he had a swollen Achilles but he is now fine and raring to go. Rivaldo Coetzee, who also came into the camp with a little strain from his weekend match, has done very well and there are no worries about him," concluded Baxter.

